Gauhati High Court Recruitment 2023 - 141 Court Manager & Stenographer Posts, Online Apply

Gauhati High Court Assam has invited applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Court Managers, Stenographer Grade II, and Stenographer Grade III.
Application Process: Online
Last Date: 18th March, 2023
For Post Name (I): Court Manager:
Qualification: Bachelor degree in any stream with Master in Business Administration or Advanced Diploma in General Management from a University or Institution in India recognized by University Grants Commission. Good computer application skills having atleast 6 months' diploma in Computer Application
Experience: 5 years of working experience in Process Management or I.T. Systems Management or Human Resources Management Financial Management.
Pay Scale: Rs. 30000-110000/- with Grade Pay of Rs. 14500/- plus other allowances as admissible under the rules
Age Limit: Minimum 25 years and maximum 38 years. Relaxation in age limit will be as per Govt. rules.
For Post Name (II): Stenographer Grade II:
Qualification: The candidate must be a graduate of a UGC recognized University as of the date of advertisement. Should possess a Diploma / Certificate in Stenography / Shorthand from ITI / Polytechnic / any other institute. Candidates who are pursuing Stenography / Shorthand may also apply. However, they must submit a pass / completion certificate/ diploma to the High Court at the time of document verification, unless otherwise decided by the High Court
Pay Scale: Rs. 22000-Rs. 97000/- with Grade Pay of Rs. 9700/- plus other allowances as admissible under the rules
Age Limit: Minimum 18 years and maximum 40 years. Relaxation in age limit will be as per Govt. rules.
For Post Name (III): Stenographer Grade III:
Qualification: Candidate who has passed the HS examination from any recognized Board / Council /University as of the date of advertisement. Should possess a Diploma / Certificate in Stenography / Shorthand from ITI / Polytechnic / any other institute. Candidates who are pursuing Stenography / Shorthand may also apply. However, they must submit a pass / completion certificate/ diploma to the High Court at the time of document verification, unless otherwise decided by the High Court
Pay Scale: Rs. 14000-Rs. 60500/- with Grade Pay of Rs. 7400/- plus other allowances as admissible under the rules
Age Limit: Minimum 18 years and maximum 40 years. Relaxation in age limit will be as per Govt. rules.
Application Last Date: 18th March, 2023
Applicants can apply online for the above posts through the website https://ghconline.gov.in/ from February 28, 2023 ( 12 PM) till March 15, 2023 (4:30 PM)
Application Fees :
For all others : Rs. 500/-
For SC / ST : Rs. 250/-
Last date for payment of fees is March 18, 2023 ( till bank transaction hours)
For Detailed Advertisements : ,