Gauhati High Court Recruitment 2023 - 141 Court Manager & Stenographer Posts, Online Apply

Gauhati High Court Recruitment
Gauhati High Court Recruitment Jobs Assam
Gauhati High Court Assam has invited applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Court Managers, Stenographer Grade II, and Stenographer Grade III.

Gauhati High Court Recruitment 2023

Post Name (I): Court Manager

Total Posts: 11

Qualification: Bachelor's degree in any stream with Masters in Business Administration or Advanced Diploma in General Management from a University or Institution in India recognized by University Grants Commission. Good computer application skill having atleast 6 months diploma in Computer Application.

Pay Scale: Rs. 30000-110000/- with Grade Pay of Rs. 14500/- plus other allowances as admissible under the rules.

Post Name (II): Stenographer Grade II

Total Posts: 34

Qualification: The candidate must be a graduate of a UGC recognized University as of the date of advertisement. Should possess a Diploma / Certificate in Stenography / Shorthand from ITI / Polytechnic / any other institute. Candidates who are pursuing Stenography / Shorthand may also apply. However, they must submit a pass / completion certificate/ diploma to the High Court at the time of document verification, unless otherwise decided by the High Court

Pay Scale: Rs. 22000-Rs. 97000/- with Grade Pay of Rs. 9700/- plus other allowances as admissible under the rules.

Post Name (III): Stenographer Grade III

Total Posts: 96

Qualification: Candidate who has passed the HS examination from any recognized Board / Council /University as of the date of advertisement. Should possess a Diploma / Certificate in Stenography / Shorthand from ITI / Polytechnic / any other institute. Candidates who are pursuing Stenography / Shorthand may also apply. However, they must submit a pass / completion certificate/ diploma to the High Court at the time of document verification, unless otherwise decided by the High Court

Pay Scale: Rs. 14000-Rs. 60500/- with Grade Pay of Rs. 7400/- plus other allowances as admissible under the rules.

Application Process: Online

Last Date: 18th March, 2023

Eligibility Criteria of Gauhati High Court Recruitment

For Post Name (I): Court Manager:

Qualification: Bachelor degree in any stream with Master in Business Administration or Advanced Diploma in General Management from a University or Institution in India recognized by University Grants Commission. Good computer application skills having atleast 6 months' diploma in Computer Application

Experience: 5 years of working experience in Process Management or I.T. Systems Management or Human Resources Management Financial Management.

Pay Scale: Rs. 30000-110000/- with Grade Pay of Rs. 14500/- plus other allowances as admissible under the rules

Age Limit: Minimum 25 years and maximum 38 years. Relaxation in age limit will be as per Govt. rules.

For Post Name (II): Stenographer Grade II:

Qualification: The candidate must be a graduate of a UGC recognized University as of the date of advertisement. Should possess a Diploma / Certificate in Stenography / Shorthand from ITI / Polytechnic / any other institute. Candidates who are pursuing Stenography / Shorthand may also apply. However, they must submit a pass / completion certificate/ diploma to the High Court at the time of document verification, unless otherwise decided by the High Court

Pay Scale: Rs. 22000-Rs. 97000/- with Grade Pay of Rs. 9700/- plus other allowances as admissible under the rules

Age Limit: Minimum 18 years and maximum 40 years. Relaxation in age limit will be as per Govt. rules.

For Post Name (III): Stenographer Grade III:

Qualification: Candidate who has passed the HS examination from any recognized Board / Council /University as of the date of advertisement. Should possess a Diploma / Certificate in Stenography / Shorthand from ITI / Polytechnic / any other institute. Candidates who are pursuing Stenography / Shorthand may also apply. However, they must submit a pass / completion certificate/ diploma to the High Court at the time of document verification, unless otherwise decided by the High Court

Pay Scale: Rs. 14000-Rs. 60500/- with Grade Pay of Rs. 7400/- plus other allowances as admissible under the rules

Age Limit: Minimum 18 years and maximum 40 years. Relaxation in age limit will be as per Govt. rules.

Important Dates Gauhati High Court Recruitment

Application Last Date: 18th March, 2023

How to Apply for Gauhati High Court Recruitment

Applicants can apply online for the above posts through the website https://ghconline.gov.in/ from February 28, 2023 ( 12 PM) till March 15, 2023 (4:30 PM)

Application Fees :

  • For all others : Rs. 500/-

  • For SC / ST : Rs. 250/-

Last date for payment of fees is March 18, 2023 ( till bank transaction hours)

For Detailed Advertisements Link 1Link 2

Gauhati High Court
Government Jobs in Assam

