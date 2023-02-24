Gauhati High Court Recruitment 2023 - 141 Court Manager & Stenographer Posts, Online Apply

Post Name (I): Court Manager

Total Posts: 11

Qualification: Bachelor's degree in any stream with Masters in Business Administration or Advanced Diploma in General Management from a University or Institution in India recognized by University Grants Commission. Good computer application skill having atleast 6 months diploma in Computer Application.

Pay Scale: Rs. 30000-110000/- with Grade Pay of Rs. 14500/- plus other allowances as admissible under the rules.

Post Name (II): Stenographer Grade II

Total Posts: 34

Qualification: The candidate must be a graduate of a UGC recognized University as of the date of advertisement. Should possess a Diploma / Certificate in Stenography / Shorthand from ITI / Polytechnic / any other institute. Candidates who are pursuing Stenography / Shorthand may also apply. However, they must submit a pass / completion certificate/ diploma to the High Court at the time of document verification, unless otherwise decided by the High Court

Pay Scale: Rs. 22000-Rs. 97000/- with Grade Pay of Rs. 9700/- plus other allowances as admissible under the rules.

Post Name (III): Stenographer Grade III

Total Posts: 96

Qualification: Candidate who has passed the HS examination from any recognized Board / Council /University as of the date of advertisement. Should possess a Diploma / Certificate in Stenography / Shorthand from ITI / Polytechnic / any other institute. Candidates who are pursuing Stenography / Shorthand may also apply. However, they must submit a pass / completion certificate/ diploma to the High Court at the time of document verification, unless otherwise decided by the High Court

Pay Scale: Rs. 14000-Rs. 60500/- with Grade Pay of Rs. 7400/- plus other allowances as admissible under the rules.

Application Process: Online

Last Date: 18th March, 2023