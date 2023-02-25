IIE Guwahati Recruitment 2023 - Senior Consultant Post

Indian Institute of Entrepreneurship (IIE) Guwahati has invited applications from eligible candidates for the post of Senior Consultant-Projects on purely contract basis.
Post Name: Senior Consultant-Projects
Total Posts: 1
Qualification: Any Master Degree (MBA preferable), PhD will be given weightage.
Organization: Indian Institute of Entrepreneurship (IIE) Guwahati
Last Date: 6th March, 2023
Qualification & Experience :
i) Any Master Degree (MBA preferable), PhD will be given weightage.
ii) Minimum 10-12 years of experiences preferably working in Govt. / Semi-Govt.
Age Limit : Age of the candidates should not be more than 45 years as on 1st March 2023.
Application Last Date: 6th March, 2023
Candidates can send their applications along with self-attested copies of certificates to Indian Institute of Entrepreneurship, Lalmati, Guwahati-781029. The last date of submission of applications is up to 2 PM of March 6, 2023.
For Detailed Advertisement :