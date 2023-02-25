Jobs

IIE Guwahati Recruitment 2023 - Senior Consultant Post

IIE Guwahati Recruitment-Senior Consultant Post
IIE Guwahati Recruitment-Senior Consultant Post Jobs Assam
Indian Institute of Entrepreneurship (IIE) Guwahati has invited applications from eligible candidates for the post of Senior Consultant-Projects on purely contract basis.

IIE Guwahati Recruitment 2023

Post Name: Senior Consultant-Projects

Total Posts: 1

Qualification: Any Master Degree (MBA preferable), PhD will be given weightage.

Organization: Indian Institute of Entrepreneurship (IIE) Guwahati

Last Date: 6th March, 2023

Eligibility Criteria of IIE Guwahati Recruitment

Qualification & Experience :

i) Any Master Degree (MBA preferable), PhD will be given weightage.

ii) Minimum 10-12 years of experiences preferably working in Govt. / Semi-Govt.

Age Limit : Age of the candidates should not be more than 45 years as on 1st March 2023.

Important Dates for IIE Guwahati Recruitment

Application Last Date: 6th March, 2023

How to Apply for IIE Guwahati Recruitment

Candidates can send their applications along with self-attested copies of certificates to Indian Institute of Entrepreneurship, Lalmati, Guwahati-781029. The last date of submission of applications is up to 2 PM of March 6, 2023.

For Detailed Advertisement Click Here

Jobs in Assam
Indian Institute of Entrepreneurship (IIE) Guwahati

