Jobs Assam: AIIMS Delhi Recruitment 2022 – Research Associate Vacancy, Job Opening

All India Institute of Medical Sciences Delhi has released official advertisement notification for the recruitment of 1 post for Research Associate vacancy. Desirous candidates can check all the job details of no of posts, age limit, salary, qualification, etc prescribed below:
AIIMS Delhi Recruitment 2022 Job Openings
Post Name Research Associate
Number of Posts 01
Salary As Per Norms
Job Location New Delhi
Apply Mode E-Mail
Date of Notification Released 23-08-2022 L
ast Date to send an E-mail 05-09-2022
Application Fee No Application Fee
Official Website aiims.edu
Educational Qualification :
Post Name Educational Qualification
Research Associate As per AIIMS Delhi official notification candidate should have completed M.Sc, ME/ M.Tech in Bioinformatics/ Computer Science, Ph.D in Bioinformatics, Biotechnology, Life Sciences from any of the recognized board or University.
Selection Process:
Interview
How to apply for AIIMS Delhi Recruitment 2022 Job Openings :
Eligible candidates can send their application in the prescribed format to e-Mail ID, icmrproject@outlook.com on or before 05-Sep-2022 along with all required documents