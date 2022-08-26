Jobs Assam: AIIMS Delhi Recruitment 2022 – Research Associate Vacancy, Job Opening

Jobs Assam:

All India Institute of Medical Sciences Delhi has released official advertisement notification for the recruitment of 1 post for Research Associate vacancy. Desirous candidates can check all the job details of no of posts, age limit, salary, qualification, etc prescribed below:

AIIMS Delhi Recruitment 2022 Job Openings

Post Name Research Associate

Number of Posts 01

Salary As Per Norms

Job Location New Delhi

Apply Mode E-Mail

Date of Notification Released 23-08-2022 L

ast Date to send an E-mail 05-09-2022

Application Fee No Application Fee

Official Website aiims.edu

Educational Qualification :

Post Name Educational Qualification

Research Associate As per AIIMS Delhi official notification candidate should have completed M.Sc, ME/ M.Tech in Bioinformatics/ Computer Science, Ph.D in Bioinformatics, Biotechnology, Life Sciences from any of the recognized board or University.

Selection Process:

Interview

How to apply for AIIMS Delhi Recruitment 2022 Job Openings :

Eligible candidates can send their application in the prescribed format to e-Mail ID, icmrproject@outlook.com on or before 05-Sep-2022 along with all required documents



