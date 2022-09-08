Jobs Assam: Air India Express Recruitment 2022

Jobs Assam
Air India is now hiring qualified candidates for the post of Cabin Crew. Desirous candidates can check all the job details of no of posts, age limit, salary, qualification, etc prescribed below:
Air India Job Opening
Name of Post Cabin Crew
No.of Vacancy Various
Salary Not Disclosed
Job Location Guwahati, Assam
Walk-in-date 15 September, 2022
Official Website airindia.in
Educational Qualification
Candidates should have completed 12TH.
Selection process for Air India Recruitment
Candidates will be selected based on written test/personal interview/medical test/walkin interview.
Air India Recruitment Walkin Process
Air India invites eligible candidates to fill Various vacancies. So interested candidates can walkin on 15/09/2022 with the necessary documents. The address and other details regarding Air India walkin interview will be mentioned on the official notification.