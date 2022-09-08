Jobs Assam: Air India Express Recruitment 2022

Jobs Assam

Air India is now hiring qualified candidates for the post of Cabin Crew. Desirous candidates can check all the job details of no of posts, age limit, salary, qualification, etc prescribed below:



Air India Job Opening

Name of Post Cabin Crew

No.of Vacancy Various

Salary Not Disclosed

Job Location Guwahati, Assam

Walk-in-date 15 September, 2022

Official Website airindia.in

Educational Qualification

Candidates should have completed 12TH.



Selection process for Air India Recruitment

Candidates will be selected based on written test/personal interview/medical test/walkin interview.

Air India Recruitment Walkin Process

Air India invites eligible candidates to fill Various vacancies. So interested candidates can walkin on 15/09/2022 with the necessary documents. The address and other details regarding Air India walkin interview will be mentioned on the official notification.



