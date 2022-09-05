Jobs Assam: Airports Authority of India (AAI) Recruitment 2022

Jobs Assam
Airports Authority of India (AAI) has recently sought a job notification for the recruitment of Consultant Vacancy. Desirous candidates can check all the job details of no of posts, age limit, salary, qualification, etc prescribed below
AAI Job Opening
Name of Post Consultant
No.of Vacancy 03
Age limit As per the Airports Authority of India recruitment notification, the candidate's maximum age should be 65 years , as on 01-Sep-2022.
Salary Rs.75000-100000/-
Job Location Delhi – New Delhi
Last date September 16, 2022
Official Website aai.aero