Jobs Assam: Airports Authority of India (AAI) Recruitment 2022

Airports Authority of India (AAI) has recently sought a job notification for the recruitment of Consultant Vacancy. Desirous candidates can check all the job details of no of posts, age limit, salary, qualification, etc prescribed below

AAI Job Opening

Name of Post Consultant

No.of Vacancy 03

Age limit As per the Airports Authority of India recruitment notification, the candidate's maximum age should be 65 years , as on 01-Sep-2022.

Salary Rs.75000-100000/-

Job Location Delhi – New Delhi

Last date September 16, 2022

Official Website aai.aero



