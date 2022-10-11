Jobs Assam: All India Institute of Medical Sciences Bhopal Recruitment Notification 2022

Jobs Assam
AIIMS Bhopal is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Data Entry Operator. Desirous candidates can check all the job details of no of posts, age limit, salary, qualification, etc prescribed below:
Name of Post Data Entry Operator
No.of Vacancy 1
Salary Rs. 18,000/- Per Month
Job Location Bhopal – Madhya Pradesh
Apply mode Online
Last date 18-Oct-2022
Official Website aiimsbhopal.edu.in
Educational Qualification
As per AIIMS Bhopal official notification candidate should have completed 12th in Science from any of the recognized board or University.
Selection process
Written Test
How to apply for AIIMS Bhopal Recruitment
Interested and eligible candidates can apply Online at AIIMS Bhopal official website aiimsbhopal.edu.in, Starting from 07-10-2022 to 18-Oct-2022