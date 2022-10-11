Jobs Assam: All India Institute of Medical Sciences Bhopal Recruitment Notification 2022

Jobs Assam

AIIMS Bhopal is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Data Entry Operator. Desirous candidates can check all the job details of no of posts, age limit, salary, qualification, etc prescribed below:

NISER Job Opening

Name of Post Data Entry Operator

No.of Vacancy 1

Salary Rs. 18,000/- Per Month

Job Location Bhopal – Madhya Pradesh

Apply mode Online

Last date 18-Oct-2022

Official Website aiimsbhopal.edu.in

Educational Qualification

As per AIIMS Bhopal official notification candidate should have completed 12th in Science from any of the recognized board or University.

Selection process

Written Test

How to apply for AIIMS Bhopal Recruitment

Interested and eligible candidates can apply Online at AIIMS Bhopal official website aiimsbhopal.edu.in, Starting from 07-10-2022 to 18-Oct-2022

