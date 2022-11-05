Jobs Assam: All India Radio, Gangtok, Sikkim Recruitment Notification 2022

Jobs

All India Radio, Gangtok, Sikkim has recently sought a job notification for the recruitment of a for Part Time Correspondents Vacancy
All India Radio, Gangtok, Sikkim has recently sought a job notification for the recruitment of a for Part Time Correspondents Vacancy. Desirous candidates can check all the job details of no of posts, age limit, salary, qualification, etc prescribed below:
All India Radio, Gangtok, Sikkim job Openings

About Job Requirement Details

Post Name Part Time Correspondents

Posts 10

Location Gangtok, Sikkim

Salary Not Mentioned

Last Date 18/11/2022

Age 24 – 45 years.

Application Fees N/A
Educational Qualification for All India Radio, Gangtok, Sikkim Job Vacancy:

Post Name Educational Qualification

Part Time Correspondents To apply for the post of Part

Time Correspondents at All India

Radio, Gangtok, Sikkim, the candidate

should have done PG Diploma/Degree

in Journalism/Mass Media or Graduate

with minimum 02 years

journalistic experience.
How to Apply for All India Radio, Gangtok, Sikkim Job Openings:

The candidate that is interested and fulfills all the eligibility are required to filled-in application form, along with self-attested copies of documents in support of the candidature, one recent passport-sized photograph may reach the Office of the In-Charge, Regional News Unit, All India Radio, Gangtok, Sikkim-737101 on or before 18th November 2022. The shortlisted candidates will be selected on the basis of their performance in the Interview.

