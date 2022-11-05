Jobs Assam: All India Radio, Gangtok, Sikkim Recruitment Notification 2022

Jobs Assam
All India Radio, Gangtok, Sikkim has recently sought a job notification for the recruitment of a for Part Time Correspondents Vacancy. Desirous candidates can check all the job details of no of posts, age limit, salary, qualification, etc prescribed below:
All India Radio, Gangtok, Sikkim job Openings
About Job Requirement Details
Post Name Part Time Correspondents
Posts 10
Location Gangtok, Sikkim
Salary Not Mentioned
Last Date 18/11/2022
Age 24 – 45 years.
Application Fees N/A
Educational Qualification for All India Radio, Gangtok, Sikkim Job Vacancy:
Post Name Educational Qualification
Part Time Correspondents To apply for the post of Part
Time Correspondents at All India
Radio, Gangtok, Sikkim, the candidate
should have done PG Diploma/Degree
in Journalism/Mass Media or Graduate
with minimum 02 years
journalistic experience.
How to Apply for All India Radio, Gangtok, Sikkim Job Openings:
The candidate that is interested and fulfills all the eligibility are required to filled-in application form, along with self-attested copies of documents in support of the candidature, one recent passport-sized photograph may reach the Office of the In-Charge, Regional News Unit, All India Radio, Gangtok, Sikkim-737101 on or before 18th November 2022. The shortlisted candidates will be selected on the basis of their performance in the Interview.