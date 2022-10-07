Jobs Assam: Assam Agricultural University Recruitment 2022

Jobs Assam

Assam Agricultural University(AAU) has recently sought a job notification for the recruitment of Project Associate, Project Scientist, More Vacancy. Desirous candidates can check all the job details of no of posts, age limit, salary, qualification, etc prescribed below

AAU Job Opening

Name of Post Project Associate, Project Scientist, More

No.of Vacancy 04

Salary Rs. 360,000 - Rs. 618,000 /-Per Month

Job Location Jorhat, Assam

Last date October 10, 2022

Qualification for Assam Agricultural University Recruitment

Any Bachelors Degree, Any Post Graduate, Any Masters Degree, M.Sc, MFSc Selection Process for Assam Agricultural University Recruitment

Candidates will be selected based on written test/personal interview/medical test/walkin interview.

How to Apply Assam Agricultural University Recruitment

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the above vacancies before 10/10/2022, through the official website aau.ac.in

