Jobs Assam: Assam Agricultural University Recruitment 2022

Assam Agricultural University(AAU) has recently sought a job notification for the recruitment of Project Associate, Project Scientist, More Vacancy. Desirous candidates can check all the job details of no of posts, age limit, salary, qualification, etc prescribed below
AAU Job Opening
Name of Post Project Associate, Project Scientist, More
No.of Vacancy 04
Salary Rs. 360,000 - Rs. 618,000 /-Per Month
Job Location Jorhat, Assam
Last date October 10, 2022
Qualification for Assam Agricultural University Recruitment
Any Bachelors Degree, Any Post Graduate, Any Masters Degree, M.Sc, MFSc Selection Process for Assam Agricultural University Recruitment
Candidates will be selected based on written test/personal interview/medical test/walkin interview.
How to Apply Assam Agricultural University Recruitment
Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the above vacancies before 10/10/2022, through the official website aau.ac.in