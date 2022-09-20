Jobs Assam: Assam Agricultural University Recruitment 2022

Jobs Assam

Assam Agricultural University is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Junior Research Fellow (JRF). Desirous candidates can check all the job details of no of posts, age limit, salary, qualification, etc prescribed below:

Assam Agricultural University Job Opening

Name of Post Junior Research Fellow (JRF)

No.of Vacancy 01

Salary Rs.31000/- Per Month

Job Location Jorhat – Assam

Last date 26-Sep-2022

Official Website aau.ac.in

Educational Qualification

As per Assam Agricultural University official notification candidate should have completed M.Sc from any of the recognized board or University.

Selection Process

Interview

How to apply for Assam Agricultural University Recruitment

Eligible candidates can send their application in the prescribed format to e-Mail ID, badal.bhattacharyya@aau.ac.in on or before 26-Sep-2022 along with all required documents

Walk-In Interview Venue Details

Department of Entomology, AAU, Jorhat – 13, Assam

