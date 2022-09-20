Jobs Assam: Assam Agricultural University Recruitment 2022

Jobs Assam
Assam Agricultural University is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Junior Research Fellow (JRF). Desirous candidates can check all the job details of no of posts, age limit, salary, qualification, etc prescribed below:
Assam Agricultural University Job Opening
Name of Post Junior Research Fellow (JRF)
No.of Vacancy 01
Salary Rs.31000/- Per Month
Job Location Jorhat – Assam
Last date 26-Sep-2022
Official Website aau.ac.in
Educational Qualification
As per Assam Agricultural University official notification candidate should have completed M.Sc from any of the recognized board or University.
Selection Process
Interview
How to apply for Assam Agricultural University Recruitment
Eligible candidates can send their application in the prescribed format to e-Mail ID, badal.bhattacharyya@aau.ac.in on or before 26-Sep-2022 along with all required documents
Walk-In Interview Venue Details
Department of Entomology, AAU, Jorhat – 13, Assam