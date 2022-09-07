Jobs Assam: Assam Agricultural University Recruitment 2022

Jobs Assam
AAU Job Opening
Name of Post Student Interns
No.of Vacancy 02
Salary Rs.100/- Per Hour
Job Location Jorhat – Assam
Last date September 24, 2022
Official Website aau.ac.in
Educational Qualification
As per Assam Agricultural University official notification candidate should have completed Graduation from any of the recognized board or University.
Selection Process
Interview
How to apply for Assam Agricultural
University Recruitment Interested and eligible candidates can apply through the prescribed application form. The Applicant needs to send the application form along with relevant documents to Chief Librarian, Assam Agricultural University, Jorhat-785013, Assam