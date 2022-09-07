Jobs Assam: Assam Agricultural University Recruitment 2022

Jobs Assam

AAU Job Opening

Name of Post Student Interns

No.of Vacancy 02

Salary Rs.100/- Per Hour

Job Location Jorhat – Assam

Last date September 24, 2022

Official Website aau.ac.in



Educational Qualification

As per Assam Agricultural University official notification candidate should have completed Graduation from any of the recognized board or University.

Selection Process

Interview

How to apply for Assam Agricultural

University Recruitment Interested and eligible candidates can apply through the prescribed application form. The Applicant needs to send the application form along with relevant documents to Chief Librarian, Assam Agricultural University, Jorhat-785013, Assam



