Jobs Assam: Assam Agricultural University Recruitment 2022

Jobs Assam
Assam Agricultural University is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Young Professional-II Vacancy. Desirous candidates can check all the job details of no of posts, age limit, salary, qualification, etc prescribed below
AAU Job Opening
Name of Post Young Professional-II
No.of Vacancy 01
Salary Rs. 35,000/- Per Month
Age limit As per the Assam Agricultural
University Recruitment Notification,
the candidate should have a minimum
age of 21 years and a maximum of 45 years .
Job Location Jorhat – Assam
Last date 30th October 2022
Official Website aau.ac.in
Educational Qualification
As per Assam Agricultural University official notification candidate should have completed BE/ B.Tech, ME/ M.Tech in Agricultural Engineering from any of the recognized board or University.
Selection Process
Interview
How to apply for Assam Agricultural University Recruitment
Eligible candidates can send their application in the prescribed format to e-Mail ID, engg_fa@aau.ac.in, pankaj.barua@aau.ac.in on or before 30-Oct-2022 along with all required documents