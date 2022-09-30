Jobs Assam: Assam Agricultural University Recruitment 2022

Jobs Assam

Assam Agricultural University is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Young Professional-II Vacancy. Desirous candidates can check all the job details of no of posts, age limit, salary, qualification, etc prescribed below

AAU Job Opening

Name of Post Young Professional-II

No.of Vacancy 01

Salary Rs. 35,000/- Per Month

Age limit As per the Assam Agricultural

University Recruitment Notification,

the candidate should have a minimum

age of 21 years and a maximum of 45 years .

Job Location Jorhat – Assam

Last date 30th October 2022

Official Website aau.ac.in

Educational Qualification

As per Assam Agricultural University official notification candidate should have completed BE/ B.Tech, ME/ M.Tech in Agricultural Engineering from any of the recognized board or University.

Selection Process

Interview

How to apply for Assam Agricultural University Recruitment

Eligible candidates can send their application in the prescribed format to e-Mail ID, engg_fa@aau.ac.in, pankaj.barua@aau.ac.in on or before 30-Oct-2022 along with all required documents

