Jobs Assam: APSC Recruitment 2022

Jobs Assam

Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) has recently sought a job notification for the recruitment of Electrical Inspector Vacancy. Desirous candidates can check all the job details of no of posts, age limit, salary, qualification, etc prescribed below:

APSC Job Opening

Name of Post Electrical Inspector

No.of Vacancy 04

Salary Rs. 30,000 – 1,10,000/- Per Month

Age limit As per the Assam Public Service

Commission Recruitment Notification,

the candidate should have a minimum

age of 21 years and a maximum of

38 years , as on 01-Jan-2022.

Age Relaxation: OBC/MOBC Candidates: 03 Years

SC/ST Candidates: 05 Years

PWBD Candidates: 10 Years

Job Location Guwahati – Assam

Last date 25-Oct-2022

Official Website apsc.nic.in

Educational Qualification

As per APSC official notification candidate should have completed BE/ B.Tech in Electrical Engineering from any of the recognized board or University.

Application Fee

General/EWS Candidates: Rs.285.40/-

SC/ST/OBC/MOBC Candidates: Rs.185.40/-

BPL/PWBD Candidates: Rs.35.40/-

Mode of Payment:

Online

Selection Process

Written Test & Interview

How to apply for APSC Recruitment

Interested and eligible candidates can apply Online at APSC official website apsc.nic.in, Starting from 26-09-2022 to 25-Oct-2022