Jobs Assam: APSC Recruitment 2022

Jobs Assam
Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) has recently sought a job notification for the recruitment of Electrical Inspector Vacancy. Desirous candidates can check all the job details of no of posts, age limit, salary, qualification, etc prescribed below:
APSC Job Opening
Name of Post Electrical Inspector
No.of Vacancy 04
Salary Rs. 30,000 – 1,10,000/- Per Month
Age limit As per the Assam Public Service
Commission Recruitment Notification,
the candidate should have a minimum
age of 21 years and a maximum of
38 years , as on 01-Jan-2022.
Age Relaxation: OBC/MOBC Candidates: 03 Years
SC/ST Candidates: 05 Years
PWBD Candidates: 10 Years
Job Location Guwahati – Assam
Last date 25-Oct-2022
Official Website apsc.nic.in
Educational Qualification
As per APSC official notification candidate should have completed BE/ B.Tech in Electrical Engineering from any of the recognized board or University.
Application Fee
General/EWS Candidates: Rs.285.40/-
SC/ST/OBC/MOBC Candidates: Rs.185.40/-
BPL/PWBD Candidates: Rs.35.40/-
Mode of Payment:
Online
Selection Process
Written Test & Interview
How to apply for APSC Recruitment
Interested and eligible candidates can apply Online at APSC official website apsc.nic.in, Starting from 26-09-2022 to 25-Oct-2022