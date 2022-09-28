Jobs Assam: ASTPPCL Recruitment 2022

Jobs Assam
Assam State Textbook Production and Publication Corporation Limited (ASTPPCL) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Graphic Designer on contractual basis. Desirous candidates can check all the job details of no of posts, age limit, salary, qualification, etc prescribed below:
ASTPPCL Job Opening
Name of Post Graphic Designer
No.of Vacancy 01
Salary Negotiable
Job Location Guwahati, Assam
Last date 10th October 2022
Eligibility Criteria
The candidate should have minimum 5 years experience as a Graphic Designer in reputed organizations. Preference will be given to candidates working with Academic / School Boards in development of books up to pre-printing stage and well versed in-
i) Adobe InDesign
ii) Adobe Photoshop
iii) Corel Draw
iv) Adobe Illustrator
v) Four colour offset printing
How to apply
Candidates may submit his / her detailed CV along with supporting documents to the Managing Director, ASTPPC Limited, Panbazar, Guwahati-781001 till 10th October 2022 during working days