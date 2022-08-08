Jobs Assam

Assam Tourism Development Corporation Limited released the latest job notification for the recruitment of Junior Resource Person vacancy. Interested candidates can apply before the last date. Check more details on the Assam Tourism Development Corporation Limited job vacancy 2022.

Desirous candidates can check all the job details of no of posts, age limit, salary, qualification, etc prescribed below:

Eligibility Criteria

1. MBA in Tourism Management or equivalent master degree from a recognized Institution/University










