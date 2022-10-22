Jobs Assam: Assam University Recruitment 2022

Jobs Assam

Assam University Silchar is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Guest Faculty. More details about the recruitment are provided below.

Assam University Job Opening

Name of Post Guest Faculty

No.of Vacancy 01 Salary Rs.50000/- Per Month

Job Location Cachar- Assam

Last date 11th November 2022

Official Website aus.ac.in

Educational Qualification

As per Assam University official notification candidate should have completed Master's Degree from any of the recognized board or University.

Selection Process

Walk-in-Interview

How to apply for Assam University Recruitment

Eligible candidates can send their application in the prescribed format to e-Mail ID, pintutable@gmail.com on or before 11-Nov-2022 along with all required documents Walk-In Interview Venue Details: The Department of Performing Arts, Assam University, Silchar – 788011

