Jobs Assam: Assam University Recruitment 2022

Jobs Assam
Assam University Silchar is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Guest Faculty. More details about the recruitment are provided below.
Assam University Job Opening
Name of Post Guest Faculty
No.of Vacancy 01 Salary Rs.50000/- Per Month
Job Location Cachar- Assam
Last date 11th November 2022
Official Website aus.ac.in
Educational Qualification
As per Assam University official notification candidate should have completed Master's Degree from any of the recognized board or University.
Selection Process
Walk-in-Interview
How to apply for Assam University Recruitment
Eligible candidates can send their application in the prescribed format to e-Mail ID, pintutable@gmail.com on or before 11-Nov-2022 along with all required documents Walk-In Interview Venue Details: The Department of Performing Arts, Assam University, Silchar – 788011