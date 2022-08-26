Jobs Assam: Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati (IIT Guwahati) Recruitment Notification 2022

Jobs Assam

Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati (IIT Guwahati) has recently sought a job notification for the recruitment of a Assistant Project Engineer Vacancy. Desirous candidates can check all the job details of no of posts, age limit, salary, qualification, etc prescribed below:

Post Name Assistant Project Engineer

Posts 03 Location Guwahati, Assam

Salary Rs.34,310 Per Month

Last Date 03/09/2022

Age Not Mentioned

Application Fees N/A



Educational Qualification for Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati Job Vacancy:

Post Name Educational Qualification

Assistant Project Engineer To apply for the post of Assistant Project Engineer at the Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati (IIT Guwahati), the candidate should have done Bachelor's degree in Engineering (CSE, ECE, IT) OR M.Tech (CSE, ECE,IT) OR MS by research OR Master of Computer Applications

How to Apply for Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati (IIT Guwahati) Job Openings:

The candidate that is interested and fulfills all the eligibility are required to send their CVs giving details of all educational qualifications, experience, contact address, phone no., E-mail etc. to lstoff@iitg.ac.in by September 03, 2022, 5 PM. A shortlist will be prepared and shortlisted candidates will be contacted by email and they have to appear for an interview along with an application / CV on plain paper and submit photocopies of relevant documents at the time of interview on 06 September 2022 (Tuesday) at 10.00 AM. Venue: CLST Conference Room. Selection will be based on the performance of the candidate in the interview. Candidates will not be sent any call letter separately.



