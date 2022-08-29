Jobs Assam: NITI Aayog Job Notification 2022

Jobs Assam

Bharat Electronics Limited has released official advertisement notification for the recruitment of 1 post for Project Officer-I vacancy. Desirous candidates can check all the job details of no of posts, age limit, salary, qualification, etc prescribed below:

BEL Recruitment 2022 Job Openings

Post Name Project Officer-I

Number of Posts 01

Salary Rs. 40,000 – 55,000/- Per Month

Job Location New Delhi

Apply Mode Offline

Start Date 26-08-2022

Last Date 09-09-2022

Application Fee For All Candidates: Rs. 500/- SC/ ST/ PWD Candidates: Nil

Mode of Payment: Demand Draft

Official Website bel-india.in

Educational Qualification :

Post Name Educational Qualification

Project Officer-I As per BEL official notification candidate should have completed MBA/ MSW/ Post Graduation Degree/ Diploma in HRM/ Industrial Relations/ Personnel Management from any of the recognized board or University.

Selection Process:

Based on Merit, Interview

How to apply for BEL Recruitment 2022 Job Openings :

Interested and eligible candidates can apply through the prescribed application form. The Applicant needs to send the application form along with relevant documents to Dy. Manager (RO), Bharat Electronics Ltd, National Marketing, 7th Floor, Block-Plate-A, NBCC Complex, East Kidwai Nagar, New Delhi-110023.







