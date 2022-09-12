Jobs Assam: B.P. Civil Hospital Nagaon Recruitment 2022

Jobs Assam

Bhogeswari Phukanani (B) Civil Hospital, Nagaon has released an employment news notification for the recruitment of 04 Laboratory Attendant and Grade-IV vacancy at Blood Centre, B.P. Civil Hospital, Nagaon on contract basis. Desirous candidates can check all the job details of no of posts, age limit, salary, qualification, etc prescribed below:

B.P. Civil Hospital Nagaon Job Opening

Name of Post Laboratory Attendant Grade-IV Staff

No.of Vacancy 02 (Two) 02 (Two)

Salary Rs.5000/- per month Rs.4000/- per month

Job Location Nagaon, Assam

Walk-in-date 13/09/2022

Eligibility Criteria

Name of Post Eligibility Criteria

Laboratory Attendant (Component Section) Class XII and above (Preferably science stream) Preferably candidate having qualification of Laboratory Technical practices. Having knowledge in Computer application will be preferred. The age limit not be less than 21 years and not be more than 35 years. Preferably male candidates.

Grade-IV Staff (for Blood Centre) Class VIII and above. Preferably candidate having working experience in hospital or healthcare setup. The age limit not be less than 21 years and not be more than 35 years. Preferably Male candidates.



How to Apply for B.P. Civil Hospital Nagaon Recruitment

Candidates must carry the original certificate with 2 nos. of passport size photos. Candidates must clearly mention the name of the post in the Standard Form. Photocopies of the certificate duly self-attested must be bringing along with the standard form. A walk-in-interview will be held on 13.09.2022 (Tuesday) at Office Chamber of Superintendent Office.











