Jobs Assam: BOB Financial Solutions Limited Job Notification 2022

Applications are invited from Indian citizens for the post of Manager/ Assistant Manager vacancy in BOB Financial Solutions Limited. BOB Financial Solutions Limited Post Details, Qualifications, Salary Scale Given below:-
BOB Financial Solutions Limited Job Openings
About BOB Job Requirement Details
Post Name Manager/ Assistant Manager
Posts Various
Age Limit 50 Years
Salary As per BOB Financial Solutions Limited Norms Application Process Online
Last Date 02/11/2022
Location Mumbai, India Application
Fees N/A
Qualification & Eligibility Criteria for Manager Vacancy:
Graduate/Post Graduate.
Bachelor's degree preferable to have Compliance and/or Legal/Management background.
How to Apply for BOB Job Opening 2022:
To Apply Candidates are required to visit careers@bobfinancial.com with the subject as "Manager / Assistant Manager Information Security" Website www.bobfinancial.com
Selection Process for Manager Job Vacancy:
The Selection Process will be based on Interview/Test.