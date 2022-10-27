Jobs Assam: BOB Financial Solutions Limited Job Notification 2022

Jobs Assam

Applications are invited from Indian citizens for the post of Manager/ Assistant Manager vacancy in BOB Financial Solutions Limited. BOB Financial Solutions Limited Post Details, Qualifications, Salary Scale Given below:-

BOB Financial Solutions Limited Job Openings

About BOB Job Requirement Details

Post Name Manager/ Assistant Manager

Posts Various

Age Limit 50 Years

Salary As per BOB Financial Solutions Limited Norms Application Process Online

Last Date 02/11/2022

Location Mumbai, India Application

Fees N/A

Qualification & Eligibility Criteria for Manager Vacancy:

Graduate/Post Graduate.

Bachelor's degree preferable to have Compliance and/or Legal/Management background.

How to Apply for BOB Job Opening 2022:

To Apply Candidates are required to visit careers@bobfinancial.com with the subject as "Manager / Assistant Manager Information Security" Website www.bobfinancial.com

Selection Process for Manager Job Vacancy:

The Selection Process will be based on Interview/Test.

