Jobs Assam: BVFCL Recruitment 2022

Brahmaputra Valley Fertilizer Corporation Limited (BVFCL) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Assistant Medical Superintendent, Medical Officer. Desirous candidates can check all the job details of no of posts, age limit, salary, qualification, etc prescribed below:

BVFCL Job Opening

Name of Post Assistant Medical Superintendent, Medical Officer No.of Vacancy 07

Salary Rs.16,400 - Rs.67,500 Per Month

Job Location Dibrugarh Last Date 18/10/2022

Official Website bvfcl.com

Qualification for BVFCL Recruitment

Candidates must have completed MBBS, MS/MD. To get a detailed description of the qualification, kindly visit the official notification

How to apply for BVFCL Recruitment

Visit the official website bvfcl.com

