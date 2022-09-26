Jobs Assam: BVFCL Recruitment 2022

Jobs Assam
Brahmaputra Valley Fertilizer Corporation Limited (BVFCL) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Assistant Medical Superintendent, Medical Officer. Desirous candidates can check all the job details of no of posts, age limit, salary, qualification, etc prescribed below:
BVFCL Job Opening
Name of Post Assistant Medical Superintendent, Medical Officer No.of Vacancy 07
Salary Rs.16,400 - Rs.67,500 Per Month
Job Location Dibrugarh Last Date 18/10/2022
Official Website bvfcl.com
Qualification for BVFCL Recruitment
Candidates must have completed MBBS, MS/MD. To get a detailed description of the qualification, kindly visit the official notification
How to apply for BVFCL Recruitment
Visit the official website bvfcl.com