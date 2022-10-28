Jobs Assam: BVFCL Recruitment 2022

Jobs Assam

Brahmaputra Valley Fertilizer Corporation Limited (BVFCL) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Medical Officer. Desirous candidates can check all the job details of no of posts, age limit, salary, qualification, etc prescribed below:

BVFCL Job Opening

Name of Post Medical Officer

No.of Vacancy 03

Salary Rs. 16400-3%-40500/-, Minimum gross

pay Rs. 53500/- approx.

Age limit 40 years as on 01.10.2022

Job Location Namrup, Assam

Walk-in-date 29th October 2022

Essential Qualification

Candidates must have passed MBBS degree

Selection Procedure

A walk-in-interview will be held on 29th October 2022 from 10:30 AM onwards in Administrative Building, Brahmaputra Valley Fertilizer Corporation Limited, Namrup

How to apply

Candidates can apply online for the above posts through the website https://bvfcl.com/ up to 10 AM on 29th October 2022

