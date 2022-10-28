Jobs Assam: BVFCL Recruitment 2022

Jobs Assam
Brahmaputra Valley Fertilizer Corporation Limited (BVFCL) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Medical Officer. Desirous candidates can check all the job details of no of posts, age limit, salary, qualification, etc prescribed below:
BVFCL Job Opening
Name of Post Medical Officer
No.of Vacancy 03
Salary Rs. 16400-3%-40500/-, Minimum gross
pay Rs. 53500/- approx.
Age limit 40 years as on 01.10.2022
Job Location Namrup, Assam
Walk-in-date 29th October 2022
Essential Qualification
Candidates must have passed MBBS degree
Selection Procedure
A walk-in-interview will be held on 29th October 2022 from 10:30 AM onwards in Administrative Building, Brahmaputra Valley Fertilizer Corporation Limited, Namrup
How to apply
Candidates can apply online for the above posts through the website https://bvfcl.com/ up to 10 AM on 29th October 2022