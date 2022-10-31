Jobs Assam: Cabinet Secretariat Recruitment Notification 2022

Jobs Assam

Cabinet Secretariat has recently sought a job notification for the recruitment of a Deputy Field Officer Vacancy. Desirous candidates can check all the job details of no of posts, age limit, salary, qualification, etc prescribed below:

Cabinet Secretariat job Openings

About Job Requirement Details

Post Name Deputy Field Officer

Posts 15

Location All India

Salary Rs.44900/- Per Month

Last Date 21/11/2022

Age 21-30 years

Application Fees N/A

Educational Qualification for Cabinet Secretariat Job Vacancy:

Post Name Educational Qualification

Deputy Field Officer To apply for the post of Deputy

Field Officer at Cabinet Secretariat,

the candidate should have done

Diploma, Degree from any of

the recognized board or University.

How to Apply for Cabinet Secretariat Job Openings:

The candidate that is interested and fulfills all the eligibility are required to apply through the prescribed application form. The Applicant needs to send the application form along with relevant documents to Post Bag No. 001, Lodhi Road Head Post Office, New Delhi-110003



