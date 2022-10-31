Jobs Assam: Cabinet Secretariat Recruitment Notification 2022

Jobs Assam
Cabinet Secretariat has recently sought a job notification for the recruitment of a Deputy Field Officer Vacancy. Desirous candidates can check all the job details of no of posts, age limit, salary, qualification, etc prescribed below:
Cabinet Secretariat job Openings
About Job Requirement Details
Post Name Deputy Field Officer
Posts 15
Location All India
Salary Rs.44900/- Per Month
Last Date 21/11/2022
Age 21-30 years
Application Fees N/A
Educational Qualification for Cabinet Secretariat Job Vacancy:
Post Name Educational Qualification
Deputy Field Officer To apply for the post of Deputy
Field Officer at Cabinet Secretariat,
the candidate should have done
Diploma, Degree from any of
the recognized board or University.
How to Apply for Cabinet Secretariat Job Openings:
The candidate that is interested and fulfills all the eligibility are required to apply through the prescribed application form. The Applicant needs to send the application form along with relevant documents to Post Bag No. 001, Lodhi Road Head Post Office, New Delhi-110003
https://www.sentinelassam.com/jobs-in-rest-of-india/cabinet-secretariat-recruitment-deputy-field-officer-vacancy-job-openings-620720