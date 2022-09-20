Jobs Assam: Canara Bank Recruitment 2022

Jobs Assam

Canara Bank is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Group Chief Risk Officer. More details about the recruitment are provided below.

Canara Bank Job Opening

Name of Post Group Chief Risk Officer

No.of Vacancy 01

Job Location India

Last date 7th October 2022

Qualification

Mandatory: Graduation/Post Graduation in any discipline from a recognized University (recognized / approved by Govt., Govt. bodies / AICTE) with

(a) Professional Certification in Financial Risk Management from Global Association of Risk Professionals (GARP),

OR

(b) Professional Risk Management Certification from PRMIA Institute,

OR

(c) Candidate should have been a Chief Risk Officer /Head of Risk Management Department of the Bank/Financial Institution for at least 2 years

Desirable:

a) Holder of Chartered Financial Analyst charter awarded by CFA Institute,

OR

b) Designated as Chartered Accountant by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India, or equivalent abroad,

OR

c) Designated as a Cost and Management Accountant by the Institute of Cost Accountants of India, or equivalent abroad.

Experience :

Mandatory experience: Minimum 20 years of experience in Banking/Financial Sector of which at least Five years' experience in corporate credit and risk management (of which minimum experience of one year in corporate credit and one year in risk management) at the level of Assistant General Manager or above in one or more Public Sector Banks or Vice President and above in Private Sector Banks / Foreign Banks, or having similar roles and responsibilities in one or more regulated lending entity.

Desirable experience: Treasury Operations experience with good understanding of market risk and/or liquidity management and/or General Banking with operational risk management experience, with exposure to analytics and/or exposure to large corporate credit including Policy formulation. Dealing with international regulators

How to apply

Candidates can send their applications duly completed in all respects along with scanned copies of the documents (self-attested) to our e-mail id: horecruitment@canarabank.com. Last date for submission of application is 7th October 2022







