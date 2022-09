Jobs Assam: Central Administrative Tribunal Recruitment Notification 2022

Jobs Assam

Central Administrative Tribunal has recently sought a job notification for the recruitment of Principal Registrar Vacancy. Desirous candidates can check all the job details of no of posts, age limit, salary, qualification, etc prescribed below:



Central Administrative Tribunal Job Openings

About Central Administrative Tribunal Job Requirement Details Post Name Principal Registrar

Posts 01

Location New Delhi

Salary As per Norms

Last Date 03/09/2022

Age Not Mentioned

Application Fees N/A

Educational Qualification for Principal Registrar Vacancy:

Post Name Educational Qualification

Principal Registrar Candidates should have completed LLB



How to Apply for Central Administrative Tribunal Job Openings:



To apply candidates are required to visit cgat.gov.in