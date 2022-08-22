Jobs

Jobs Assam: Central Bank of India Job Recruitment 2022

Jobs Assam: Central Bank of India published a job notification for the post of Company Secretary Vacancy
Central Bank of India published a job notification for the post of Company Secretary Vacancy, Post Details, Qualifications, Salary Scale Given below:-

Central Bank of India Job Openings

About Central Bank of India Job Requirement Details

Post Name Company Secretary

No. of Posts 01

Age Limit 50 Years

Job location All India

Salary Rs.89,890 - Rs.100,350 Per Month Application Fee N/A

Application Process Online

Last Date 05/09/2022

Qualification & Eligibility Criteria for Company Secretary Vacancy:


How to Apply for Central Bank of India Job Vacancy:

To apply candidates are required to visit centralbankofindia.co.in

Selection Procedure for Company Secretary Job Vacancy:

The selection procedure will be based on interview.

