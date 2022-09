Jobs Assam: Central Bureau of Investigation Job Notification 2022

Jobs Assam

Central Bureau of Investigation officials recently published a job notification to fill up Consultant Bank Advisor vacancies. Post Details, Qualifications, Salary Scale Given below:-

Central Bureau of Investigation Job Openings

About CBI Job Requirement Details

Post Name Consultant Bank Advisor

Posts Various

Age 65 Years

Salary Rs.75,000 Per Month

Last Date 21/09/2022

Location Delhi, India

Application Process Offline/Online

Application Fees N/A

Website cbi.gov.in

Qualification & Eligibility Criteria for Consultant Bank Advisor Vacancy:

Candidates should be Graduate.

How to Apply for CBI Job Openings 2022:

To apply interested and eligible candidates are required to visit www.cbi.gov.in

Selection Process for Consultant Bank Advisor Job Vacancy:

The Selection Process will be based on Interview/Written Exam