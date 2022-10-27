Jobs Assam: Central Waqf Council Job Notification 2022

Jobs Assam
Applications are invited for the post of Legal Consultant in Central Waqf Council. Post Details, Qualifications, Salary Scale Given below:-
Central Waqf Council Job Openings
About Central Waqf Council Job Requirement Details
Post Name Legal Consultant
Posts 01
Age 50 Years
Salary Rs.60,000 Per Month
Last Date 10/11/2022
Location New Delhi
Application Process Offline
Website http://centralwaqfcouncil.gov.in/ Application Fees N/A
Qualification and Eligibility Criteria for Legal Consultant Vacancy:
Post Name Eligibility
Legal Consultant Retired officer/official of Having
working Central Government experience
in Govt. level of Under offices.
Having minimum 05 years of experience
in dealing with the Legal
Provisions, examination of Rules,
Regulations, Acts and Court Cases
pending various Courts of Law etc.
Knowledge of e-office, typing on computer,
MS word MS Excel
How to Apply for Central Waqf Council Job Opening 2022:
Interested candidates may send their application in the prescribed format along with self-attested copies of all the educational qualifications and experience certificates to the Central Waqf Council office.
Selection Process for Legal Consultant Job Vacancy:
The Selection Process will be based on Interview.