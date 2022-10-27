Jobs Assam: Central Waqf Council Job Notification 2022

Jobs Assam

Applications are invited for the post of Legal Consultant in Central Waqf Council. Post Details, Qualifications, Salary Scale Given below:-

Central Waqf Council Job Openings

About Central Waqf Council Job Requirement Details

Post Name Legal Consultant

Posts 01

Age 50 Years

Salary Rs.60,000 Per Month

Last Date 10/11/2022

Location New Delhi

Application Process Offline

Website http://centralwaqfcouncil.gov.in/ Application Fees N/A

Qualification and Eligibility Criteria for Legal Consultant Vacancy:

Post Name Eligibility

Legal Consultant Retired officer/official of Having

working Central Government experience

in Govt. level of Under offices.

Having minimum 05 years of experience

in dealing with the Legal

Provisions, examination of Rules,

Regulations, Acts and Court Cases

pending various Courts of Law etc.

Knowledge of e-office, typing on computer,

MS word MS Excel

How to Apply for Central Waqf Council Job Opening 2022:

Interested candidates may send their application in the prescribed format along with self-attested copies of all the educational qualifications and experience certificates to the Central Waqf Council office.

Selection Process for Legal Consultant Job Vacancy:

The Selection Process will be based on Interview.