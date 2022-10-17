Jobs Assam: CJM Bajali Pathsala Recruitment 2022

Jobs Assam

Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM), Bajali, Pathsala released a job advertisement for recruitment to the post of Driver vacancy in the establishment of the Chief Judicial Magistrate, Bajali at Pathsala. Desirous candidates can check all the job details of no of posts, age limit, salary, qualification, etc prescribed below:

CJM Bajali Pathsala Job Opening

Name of Post Driver

No.of Vacancy 1 (UR)

Salary Rs.14,000 to 60,500 + G.P.

Rs. 5,200/- (PB-2)

Age limit The candidate must not be less

than 18 years and more than

40 years of age as on the date

of application.

Age Relaxation: The upper age limit

will be relaxed by-

(i) By 5 years for ST and SC

candidates i.e. up to 45 years.

(ii) By 3 years for

OBC/MOBC candidates i.e. up to

43 years

Last date 26-10-2022 till 5:00 P.M.

Job Location Assam

Eligibility Criteria of CJM Bajali Pathsala Recruitment

Citizenship: The candidate must be an Indian Citizen.

Educational Qualification:

The candidate must possess the minimum educational qualification of VIII Standard.

Driving License:

The candidate must possess a valid Driving License issued by the competent authority.

Selection Process of CJM Bajali Pathsala Recruitment

The candidates will have to appear in Written Test, a Driving Test, and an Interview (Viva-Voce) at their own expense. The selection will be made purely on a merit basis. Canvassing directly or indirectly by any candidate will lead to the cancellation of his/her candidature.

How to Apply for CJM Bajali Pathsala Recruitment

Eligible candidates will have to apply in Standard Form of Application (Published in the Gazette Part-IX of Govt. of Assam) and must submit to "The Chief Judicial Magistrate, Bajali, Pathsala District Judicial Court Complex, Madan-Rauta Nagar, Pathsala-781325". The last date of receipt of the application is 26-10-2022 till 5:00 P.M. The applications can be submitted through Ordinary/ Speed/ Registered Post or by directly to the office.

