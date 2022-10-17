Jobs Assam: CJM Bajali Pathsala Recruitment 2022

Jobs Assam
Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM), Bajali, Pathsala released a job advertisement for recruitment to the post of Driver vacancy in the establishment of the Chief Judicial Magistrate, Bajali at Pathsala. Desirous candidates can check all the job details of no of posts, age limit, salary, qualification, etc prescribed below:
CJM Bajali Pathsala Job Opening
Name of Post Driver
No.of Vacancy 1 (UR)
Salary Rs.14,000 to 60,500 + G.P.
Rs. 5,200/- (PB-2)
Age limit The candidate must not be less
than 18 years and more than
40 years of age as on the date
of application.
Age Relaxation: The upper age limit
will be relaxed by-
(i) By 5 years for ST and SC
candidates i.e. up to 45 years.
(ii) By 3 years for
OBC/MOBC candidates i.e. up to
43 years
Last date 26-10-2022 till 5:00 P.M.
Job Location Assam
Eligibility Criteria of CJM Bajali Pathsala Recruitment
Citizenship: The candidate must be an Indian Citizen.
Educational Qualification:
The candidate must possess the minimum educational qualification of VIII Standard.
Driving License:
The candidate must possess a valid Driving License issued by the competent authority.
Selection Process of CJM Bajali Pathsala Recruitment
The candidates will have to appear in Written Test, a Driving Test, and an Interview (Viva-Voce) at their own expense. The selection will be made purely on a merit basis. Canvassing directly or indirectly by any candidate will lead to the cancellation of his/her candidature.
How to Apply for CJM Bajali Pathsala Recruitment
Eligible candidates will have to apply in Standard Form of Application (Published in the Gazette Part-IX of Govt. of Assam) and must submit to "The Chief Judicial Magistrate, Bajali, Pathsala District Judicial Court Complex, Madan-Rauta Nagar, Pathsala-781325". The last date of receipt of the application is 26-10-2022 till 5:00 P.M. The applications can be submitted through Ordinary/ Speed/ Registered Post or by directly to the office.