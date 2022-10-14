Jobs Assam: Clubside Tours and Travels Pvt Ltd Recruitment 2022

Jobs Assam

Clubside Tours and Travels Pvt Ltd. Guwahati has released an employment notification for the recruitment of 3 Tour Executive vacancy for tour operations executive in Guwahati office. Desirous candidates can check all the job details of no of posts, age limit, salary, qualification, etc prescribed below:

Clubside Tours and Travels Pvt Ltd Job Opening

Name of Post Tour Executive

No.of Vacancy 03

Salary Rs 12000-15000

Age limit 25 to 40 years

Last date 15th October 2022 .

Job Location Guwahati, Assam

Educational Qualification

Candidates should be Graduate

How to apply

Interested and eligible candidates may send resume to careers@clubside.in .

