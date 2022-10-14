Jobs Assam: Clubside Tours and Travels Pvt Ltd Recruitment 2022

Jobs Assam
Clubside Tours and Travels Pvt Ltd. Guwahati has released an employment notification for the recruitment of 3 Tour Executive vacancy for tour operations executive in Guwahati office. Desirous candidates can check all the job details of no of posts, age limit, salary, qualification, etc prescribed below:
Clubside Tours and Travels Pvt Ltd Job Opening
Name of Post Tour Executive
No.of Vacancy 03
Salary Rs 12000-15000
Age limit 25 to 40 years
Last date 15th October 2022 .
Job Location Guwahati, Assam
Educational Qualification
Candidates should be Graduate
How to apply
Interested and eligible candidates may send resume to careers@clubside.in .