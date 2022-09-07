Jobs Assam: CFSM Shillong Recruitment 2022

Jobs Assam

Office of the Commissioner of Food Safety Meghalaya (CFSM), Shillong has released an employment news notification for the recruitment of 06 Food Safety Officer (FSO) vacancy. Desirous candidates can check all the job details of no of posts, age limit, salary, qualification, etc prescribed below:



CFSM Shillong Job Opening

Name of Post Food Safety Officer (FSO)

No.of Vacancy 06

Age limit No age limit

Salary Rs. 50,000/- p.m.

Job Location Shillong– Meghalaya

Last date September 23, 2022



Eligibility

Degree in Food Technology or Dairy Technology or Biotechnology or Oil Technology or Agricultural Science or Veterinary Science or Biochemistry or Microbiology or Master Degree in Chemistry or Degree in Medicine from recognized University. Any other equivalent/recognized qualification notified by central government.



Work Experience: Freshers may apply

Selection and Application Process

The application in Standard Form along with photocopies of all testimonials (self-attested) may be submitted to the office of the Commissioner of Food Safety, Health Complex, Laitumkhrah, Shillong. The application will be received till 5.00 pm of 23rd September, 2022.



