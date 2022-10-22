Jobs Assam: Competition Commission of India Job Notification 2022

Jobs Assam
The Competition Commission of India (CCI) invites applications for filling up the following posts of Young Professional, Expert, Post Details, Salary Scale Given below:-
Competition Commission Of India Job Openings
About CCI Job Requirement Details
Post Name Young Professional, Expert
Post 07
Salary Rs.60,000 - Rs.105,000 Per Month
Age Limit 30 to 35 Years
Date 25/10/2022
Location Delhi, India
Application Fees N/A
Qualification & Eligibility Criteria for Young Professional, Expert Vacancy: Post Name Qualifications/Eligibility
Young Professional, Expert Degree of LL.B or equivalent from
a recognized University and/or Institute
in India or abroad, recognized by the
Bar Council of India. Qualified to
be registered as an advocate in any State
Bar Council in India in terms of
Advocates Act, 1961. Experience in judicial
or legal work, in Supreme Court, High
Court or any other Court, Government
or a Regulatory Authority or a Tribunal or
any similar forum.
How to Apply for CCI Job Opening 2022:
To apply candidates are required to visit https://www.cci.gov.in/
Selection Process for Young Professional, Expert Job Vacancy:
The Selection Process Will be Based on Written Exam/Interview.