Jobs Assam: Competition Commission of India Job Notification 2022

The Competition Commission of India (CCI) invites applications for filling up the following posts of Young Professional, Expert, Post Details, Salary Scale Given below:-

Competition Commission Of India Job Openings

About CCI Job Requirement Details

Post Name Young Professional, Expert

Post 07

Salary Rs.60,000 - Rs.105,000 Per Month

Age Limit 30 to 35 Years

Date 25/10/2022

Location Delhi, India

Application Fees N/A

Qualification & Eligibility Criteria for Young Professional, Expert Vacancy: Post Name Qualifications/Eligibility

Young Professional, Expert Degree of LL.B or equivalent from

a recognized University and/or Institute

in India or abroad, recognized by the

Bar Council of India. Qualified to

be registered as an advocate in any State

Bar Council in India in terms of

Advocates Act, 1961. Experience in judicial

or legal work, in Supreme Court, High

Court or any other Court, Government

or a Regulatory Authority or a Tribunal or

any similar forum.



How to Apply for CCI Job Opening 2022:

To apply candidates are required to visit https://www.cci.gov.in/

Selection Process for Young Professional, Expert Job Vacancy:

The Selection Process Will be Based on Written Exam/Interview.

