Jobs Assam: CAG Job Notification 2022

Comptroller and Auditor General of India (CAG) invites candidates for the recruitment of Deputy Director of Accounts.
Comptroller and Auditor General of India (CAG) invites candidates for the recruitment of Deputy Director of Accounts. CAG Salary Scale, Application Process Given below:-
Comptroller and Auditor General of India Job Openings

About CAG Job Requirement Details

Post Name Deputy Director of Accounts

Job Location Across India

No.of Posts Various

Salary Pay Level - 11

Last Date 12/09/2022

Website cag.gov.in
Qualification & Eligibility Criteria for Deputy Director of Accounts Vacancy:

Sr. Accounts Officer/ Sr. Audit Officer with 05 years of regular service in the grade and experience of seven years in the Audit or Accounts.
How to Apply for CAG Latest Job Opening 2022 :

To apply candidates may visit website cag.gov.in

Selection Process for Deputy Director of Accounts Job Vacancy:

Selection Will be Based on either a Written Exam/Interview.


