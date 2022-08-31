Jobs Assam: CAG Job Notification 2022

Jobs Assam

Comptroller and Auditor General of India (CAG) invites candidates for the recruitment of Deputy Director of Accounts. CAG Salary Scale, Application Process Given below:-

Comptroller and Auditor General of India Job Openings

About CAG Job Requirement Details

Post Name Deputy Director of Accounts

Job Location Across India

No.of Posts Various

Salary Pay Level - 11

Last Date 12/09/2022

Website cag.gov.in

Qualification & Eligibility Criteria for Deputy Director of Accounts Vacancy:

Sr. Accounts Officer/ Sr. Audit Officer with 05 years of regular service in the grade and experience of seven years in the Audit or Accounts.

How to Apply for CAG Latest Job Opening 2022 :

To apply candidates may visit website cag.gov.in

Selection Process for Deputy Director of Accounts Job Vacancy:

Selection Will be Based on either a Written Exam/Interview.





