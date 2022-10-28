Jobs Assam: CAG Job Notification 2022

Jobs Assam
Comptroller and Auditor General of India (CAG) invites candidates for the recruitment of Accounts Officer. CAG Salary Scale, Application Process Given below:-
Comptroller and Auditor General of India Job Openings
About CAG Job Requirement Details
Post Name Accounts Officer
Job Location Delhi, India
No.of Posts Various
Salary Pay Level - 09
Last Date 10/11/2022
Website cag.gov.in
Qualification & Eligibility Criteria for Accounts Officer Vacancy:
Candidates should hold Graduation from a recognized University
5 Years of work experience
How to Apply for CAG Latest Job Opening 2022 :
To apply candidates may visit website cag.gov.in
Selection Process for Deputy Accounts Officer Job Vacancy:
Selection Will be Based on either a Written Exam/Interview.