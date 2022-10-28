Jobs Assam: CAG Job Notification 2022

Jobs Assam

Comptroller and Auditor General of India (CAG) invites candidates for the recruitment of Accounts Officer. CAG Salary Scale, Application Process Given below:-

Comptroller and Auditor General of India Job Openings

About CAG Job Requirement Details

Post Name Accounts Officer

Job Location Delhi, India

No.of Posts Various

Salary Pay Level - 09

Last Date 10/11/2022

Website cag.gov.in

Qualification & Eligibility Criteria for Accounts Officer Vacancy:

Candidates should hold Graduation from a recognized University

5 Years of work experience

How to Apply for CAG Latest Job Opening 2022 :

To apply candidates may visit website cag.gov.in

Selection Process for Deputy Accounts Officer Job Vacancy:

Selection Will be Based on either a Written Exam/Interview.

