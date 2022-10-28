Jobs

Jobs Assam: CAG Job Notification 2022

Jobs Assam: Comptroller and Auditor General of India (CAG) invites candidates for the recruitment of Accounts Officer. CAG Salary Scale,
Jobs Assam
Jobs Assam Jobs Assam
Pinku Das

Jobs Assam

Comptroller and Auditor General of India (CAG) invites candidates for the recruitment of Accounts Officer. CAG Salary Scale, Application Process Given below:-

Comptroller and Auditor General of India Job Openings

About CAG Job Requirement Details

Post Name Accounts Officer

Job Location Delhi, India

No.of Posts Various

Salary Pay Level - 09

Last Date 10/11/2022

Website cag.gov.in
Qualification & Eligibility Criteria for Accounts Officer Vacancy:

Candidates should hold Graduation from a recognized University

5 Years of work experience

How to Apply for CAG Latest Job Opening 2022 :

To apply candidates may visit website cag.gov.in

Selection Process for Deputy Accounts Officer Job Vacancy:

Selection Will be Based on either a Written Exam/Interview.

Jobs
Jobs Assam

Related Stories

No stories found.
Pratidin Time
www.pratidintime.com