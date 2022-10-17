Jobs Assam: Cotton University Recruitment 2022

Jobs Assam

Cotton University Guwahati is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Project Assistant under a SERB-DST 'Start-up Research Grant' Sponsored project entitled "Evaluation of geohazard risks due to climatic and geologic factors in the Cachar-Tripura-Mizoram (CTM) fold belt of northeast India: A coupled hydromechanical and geotechnical modeling." Desirous candidates can check all the job details of no of posts, age limit, salary, qualification, etc prescribed below:

Cotton University Job Opening

Name of Post Project Assistant

No.of Vacancy 01

Salary Rs. 20,000/- + 16% HRA per month

Age limit The upper age limit must not be more than

30 years as on October 31, 2022 ( relaxable

for 5 years for SC / ST/ Female candidates) Last date 31-10-2022

Job Location Guwahati, Assam

Qualification

i) The candidates should possess MSc degree with First Class in Geology / Applied Geology / Earth Science from a recognized University with minimum of CGPA / CPI of 6.5/10 or 60% marks (or equivalent grade points) ii) Should have basic knowledge of Engineering Geology, Structural Geology, Geological fieldwork etc.

iii) Excellent oral, written and communication skills

iv) Experience in handling regular laboratory experiments, laboratory accounts and bills

How to apply

Candidates can send duly completed application form and their resume along with all documents in a single pdf to Dr. Ratan Das, Principal Investigator via ratandasdjn91@gmail.com

