Jobs Assam: Cotton University Recruitment 2022

Cotton University Guwahati is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Project Assistant under a SERB-DST 'Start-up Research Grant' Sponsored project entitled "Evaluation of geohazard risks due to climatic and geologic factors in the Cachar-Tripura-Mizoram (CTM) fold belt of northeast India: A coupled hydromechanical and geotechnical modeling." Desirous candidates can check all the job details of no of posts, age limit, salary, qualification, etc prescribed below:
Cotton University Job Opening
Name of Post Project Assistant
No.of Vacancy 01
Salary Rs. 20,000/- + 16% HRA per month
Age limit The upper age limit must not be more than
30 years as on October 31, 2022 ( relaxable
for 5 years for SC / ST/ Female candidates) Last date 31-10-2022
Job Location Guwahati, Assam
Qualification
i) The candidates should possess MSc degree with First Class in Geology / Applied Geology / Earth Science from a recognized University with minimum of CGPA / CPI of 6.5/10 or 60% marks (or equivalent grade points) ii) Should have basic knowledge of Engineering Geology, Structural Geology, Geological fieldwork etc.
iii) Excellent oral, written and communication skills
iv) Experience in handling regular laboratory experiments, laboratory accounts and bills
How to apply
Candidates can send duly completed application form and their resume along with all documents in a single pdf to Dr. Ratan Das, Principal Investigator via ratandasdjn91@gmail.com