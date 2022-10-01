Jobs Assam : DIO Recruitment 2022

Jobs Assam
Defence Innovation Organisation is inviting online applications from eligible candidates for Program Executive posts. Desirous candidates can check all the job details of no of posts, age limit, salary, qualification, etc prescribed below:
DIO Job Opening
Name of Post Program Executive
No.of Vacancy 03
Salary Rs. 1,00,000/- Per Month
Job Location New Delhi
Last Date to Apply Online 14-Oct-2022
Application Fee No Application Fee
Educational Qualification
As per Defence Innovation Organisation official notification candidate should have completed Degree, Masters Degree in Science, Management/ Technology from any of the recognized board or University.
Selection Process
Interview
How to apply for DIO Recruitment
Interested and eligible candidates can apply Online at Defence Innovation Organisation official website idex.gov.in, Starting from 27-09-2022 to 14-Oct-2022