Jobs Assam : DIO Recruitment 2022

Defence Innovation Organisation is inviting online applications from eligible candidates for Program Executive posts. Desirous candidates can check all the job details of no of posts, age limit, salary, qualification, etc prescribed below:

DIO Job Opening

Name of Post Program Executive

No.of Vacancy 03

Salary Rs. 1,00,000/- Per Month

Job Location New Delhi

Last Date to Apply Online 14-Oct-2022

Application Fee No Application Fee

Educational Qualification

As per Defence Innovation Organisation official notification candidate should have completed Degree, Masters Degree in Science, Management/ Technology from any of the recognized board or University.

Selection Process

Interview

How to apply for DIO Recruitment

Interested and eligible candidates can apply Online at Defence Innovation Organisation official website idex.gov.in, Starting from 27-09-2022 to 14-Oct-2022

