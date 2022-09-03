Jobs Assam: Delhi University Recruitment 2022

Jobs

Delhi University has recently sought a job notification for the recruitment of Project Coordinator, Academic Associate Vacancy
Delhi University has recently sought a job notification for the recruitment of Project Coordinator, Academic Associate Vacancy. Desirous candidates can check all the job details of no of posts, age limit, salary, qualification, etc prescribed below:
Delhi University Job Opening

Name of Post Project Coordinator, Academic Associate No.of Vacancy 02

Salary Rs. 30,000/- Per Month

Job Location New Delhi

Last date 10-Sep-2022

Official Website du.ac.in

Educational Qualification
As per Delhi University official notification candidate should have completed Masters Degree, Post Graduation in Social Science, M.Phil, Ph.D from any of the recognized board or University.
Selection Process

Interview
How to apply for Delhi University Recruitment

Eligible candidates can send their application in the prescribed format to e-Mail ID, esgimpress@gmail.com on or before 10-Sep-2022 along with all required documents

