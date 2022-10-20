Jobs Assam: Delhi University Recruitment 2022

Jobs Assam
Delhi University has recently sought a job notification for the recruitment of Junior Research Fellow Vacancy. Desirous candidates can check all the job details of no of posts, age limit, salary, qualification, etc prescribed below:
Delhi University Job Opening
Name of Post Junior Research Fellow
No.of Vacancy 01
Salary Rs. 31,000/- Per Month
Job Location New Delhi
Last date 31-Oct-2022
Official Website du.ac.in
Educational Qualification
As per Delhi University official notification candidate should have completed M.Sc in Chemistry, Physics from any of the recognized board or University.
Selection Process
Interview
How to apply for Delhi University Recruitment
Interested and eligible candidates can apply through the prescribed application form. The Applicant needs to send the application form along with relevant documents to Dr. Sasanka Deka, Associate Professor, Department of Chemistry, University of Delhi, Delhi – 110007, E-mail: sdeka@chemistry.du.ac.in