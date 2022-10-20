Jobs Assam: Delhi University Recruitment 2022

Jobs Assam

Delhi University has recently sought a job notification for the recruitment of Junior Research Fellow Vacancy. Desirous candidates can check all the job details of no of posts, age limit, salary, qualification, etc prescribed below:

Delhi University Job Opening

Name of Post Junior Research Fellow

No.of Vacancy 01

Salary Rs. 31,000/- Per Month

Job Location New Delhi

Last date 31-Oct-2022

Official Website du.ac.in

Educational Qualification

As per Delhi University official notification candidate should have completed M.Sc in Chemistry, Physics from any of the recognized board or University.

Selection Process

Interview

How to apply for Delhi University Recruitment

Interested and eligible candidates can apply through the prescribed application form. The Applicant needs to send the application form along with relevant documents to Dr. Sasanka Deka, Associate Professor, Department of Chemistry, University of Delhi, Delhi – 110007, E-mail: sdeka@chemistry.du.ac.in

