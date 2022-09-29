Jobs Assam: DST Recruitment 2022

Jobs Assam

Department of Science & Technology is inviting online applications from eligible candidates for Scientist B posts. Desirous candidates can check all the job details of no of posts, age limit, salary, qualification, etc prescribed below:



DST Job Opening

Name of Post Senior Advisor

No.of Vacancy 17

Salary Rs. 1,82,200 – 2,24,100/- Per Month

Job Location New Delhi

Last Date to Apply Online 31-Oct-2022

Application Fee No Application Fee.

Educational Qualification

As per DST official notification candidate should have completed Degree in Science/ Engineering, BE/ B.Tech, Masters Degree Engineering/ Technology from any of the recognized board or University.

Selection Process

Interview

How to apply for DST Recruitment

Interested and eligible candidates can apply through the prescribed application form. The Applicant needs to send the application form along with relevant documents to Under Secretary (Establishment-III), Room No. 303, Department of Science and Technology, Technology Bhawan, New Mehrauli Road, New Delhi -110016.

