Jobs Assam: DST Recruitment 2022

Department of Science & Technology is inviting online applications from eligible candidates for Scientist B posts. Desirous candidates can check all the job details of no of posts, age limit, salary, qualification, etc prescribed below:
DST Job Opening
Name of Post Senior Advisor
No.of Vacancy 17
Salary Rs. 1,82,200 – 2,24,100/- Per Month
Job Location New Delhi
Last Date to Apply Online 31-Oct-2022
Application Fee No Application Fee.
Educational Qualification
As per DST official notification candidate should have completed Degree in Science/ Engineering, BE/ B.Tech, Masters Degree Engineering/ Technology from any of the recognized board or University.
Selection Process
Interview
How to apply for DST Recruitment
Interested and eligible candidates can apply through the prescribed application form. The Applicant needs to send the application form along with relevant documents to Under Secretary (Establishment-III), Room No. 303, Department of Science and Technology, Technology Bhawan, New Mehrauli Road, New Delhi -110016.