Jobs Assam: DC Golaghat Recruitment 2022

Deputy Commissioner, Golaghat has released an employment notification for the recruitment of 81 Gaon Pradhan Vacancy under various revenue circles of Golaghat district. More details about the recruitment are provided below.

DC Golaghat Job Opening

Name of Post Gaon Pradhan

No.of Vacancy 81

Age limit Minimum 30 years

Job Location Golaghat, Assam

Last date 25th October 2022 till 5 PM

Educational Qualification

He/ She should be minimum 10th passed from a Board/Institution recognized by the State Govt.

Resident ship:

He/ She should be a citizen of India and a permanent resident of the area in respect of concerned village/ villages (from where he/she seeks appointment) .

How to apply for DC Golaghat Recruitment

Interested and eligible candidates may apply through Standard form of application as published on Assam Gazette Part IX. The application will be received up to 25/10/2022 in the office of the their respective Sub-Divisional Offices from where they are applying. Applicants of Golaghat sub-division will have to submit their applications to the RKG Branch of the Deputy Commissioner, Golaghat.

The application must be submitted along with the following documents :

Permanent Resident-ship Certificate.

Copies of all educational certificates, Mark sheets, Admit Card of HSLC/ Age proof certificate.

Govt. dues and Bakijai clearance certificate.

Documents relating to landed Property in his/ her name.

The Applicant should furnish an affidavit that he/ she has not more than 2(two) living children from a Single or multiple partners.

Two passport sized photographs .

