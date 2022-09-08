Jobs Assam: DC Office Goalpara Recruitment 2022

Jobs Assam

Deputy Commissioner Office Goalpara is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Data Entry Operator. Desirous candidates can check all the job details of no of posts, age limit, salary, qualification, etc prescribed below:

DC Office Goalpara Job Opening

Name of Post Data Entry Operator

No.of Vacancy 03

Age limit As per the Deputy Commissioner Office Goalpara Recruitment Notification, the candidate should have a minimum age of 21 years and a maximum of 40 years , as on 01-01-2022.

Salary Rs. 13,048/- Per Month

Job Location Goalpara – Assam

Walk-in-date 09-Sep-2022 Official

Website goalpara.gov.in



