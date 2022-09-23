Jobs Assam: DC Office Nagaon Recruitment 2022

Jobs Assam
Deputy Commissioner Office Nagaon is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Field Officer. More details about the recruitment are provided below.
DC Office Nagaon Job Opening
Name of Post Field Officer
No.of Vacancy 01
Age limit As per the Deputy Commissioner
Office Nagaon Recruitment Notification,
the candidate should have a minimum
age of 21 years and a maximum of
35 years , as on 01-Jan-2022
Salary Rs.20000/- Per Month
Job Location Nagaon, Assam
Last date 07-Oct-2022
Official Website nagaon.assam.gov.in
Educational Qualification
As per DC Office Nagaon official notification candidate should have completed Diploma in Civil Engineering, Degree in Statistics/Geography/Environmental Science/Geology from any of the recognized board or University.
Selection Process
Interview
How to apply for DC Office Nagaon Recruitment
Interested and eligible candidates can apply through the prescribed application form. The Applicant needs to send the application form along with relevant documents to District Disaster Management Authority Office, O/O the Deputy Commissioner, Nagaon, Assam