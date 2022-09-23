Jobs Assam: DC Office Nagaon Recruitment 2022

Jobs Assam

Deputy Commissioner Office Nagaon is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Field Officer. More details about the recruitment are provided below.

DC Office Nagaon Job Opening

Name of Post Field Officer

No.of Vacancy 01

Age limit As per the Deputy Commissioner

Office Nagaon Recruitment Notification,

the candidate should have a minimum

age of 21 years and a maximum of

35 years , as on 01-Jan-2022

Salary Rs.20000/- Per Month

Job Location Nagaon, Assam

Last date 07-Oct-2022

Official Website nagaon.assam.gov.in

Educational Qualification

As per DC Office Nagaon official notification candidate should have completed Diploma in Civil Engineering, Degree in Statistics/Geography/Environmental Science/Geology from any of the recognized board or University.

Selection Process

Interview

How to apply for DC Office Nagaon Recruitment

Interested and eligible candidates can apply through the prescribed application form. The Applicant needs to send the application form along with relevant documents to District Disaster Management Authority Office, O/O the Deputy Commissioner, Nagaon, Assam

