Jobs Assam: Digital India Corporation Recruitment 2022

Jobs Assam
Digital India Corporation has released an employment notification for the recruitment of Driver. Desirous candidates can check all the job details of no of posts, age limit, salary, qualification, etc prescribed below:
Digital India Corporation Job Opening
Name of Post Driver
No.of Vacancy 01
Salary As Per Norms
Job Location Delhi – New Delhi
Last date 09-Oct-2022
Official Website dic.gov.in
Educational Qualification
As per Digital India Corporation official notification candidate should have completed 10th from any of the recognized board or University.
Selection Process
Interview
How to apply for Digital India Corporation Recruitment
Eligible candidates can send their application in the prescribed format to e-Mail ID, dicadmin-hr@digitalindia.gov.in on or before 09-Oct-2022 along with all required documents