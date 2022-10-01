Jobs Assam: Digital India Corporation Recruitment 2022

Jobs Assam

Digital India Corporation has released an employment notification for the recruitment of Driver. Desirous candidates can check all the job details of no of posts, age limit, salary, qualification, etc prescribed below:

Digital India Corporation Job Opening

Name of Post Driver

No.of Vacancy 01

Salary As Per Norms

Job Location Delhi – New Delhi

Last date 09-Oct-2022

Official Website dic.gov.in

Educational Qualification

As per Digital India Corporation official notification candidate should have completed 10th from any of the recognized board or University.

Selection Process

Interview

How to apply for Digital India Corporation Recruitment

Eligible candidates can send their application in the prescribed format to e-Mail ID, dicadmin-hr@digitalindia.gov.in on or before 09-Oct-2022 along with all required documents

