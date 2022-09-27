Jobs Assam: Social Welfare Department, Meghalaya Recruitment 2022

Jobs Assam

The Social Welfare Department, Government of Meghalaya invites applications from eligible candidates who are citizens of India for the Legal Cum Probation Officer post on a contractual basis under Child Protection Services (ERSTWHILE ICPS) East Jaintia Hills District, Khliehriat. Desirous candidates can check all the job details of no of posts, age limit, salary, qualification, etc prescribed below:

District Social Welfare, East Jaintia Hills District, Khliehriat Job Opening Name of Post Legal Cum Probation Officer

No.of Vacancy 01 Age limit 20 – 50 years

Salary Rs. 21,000/- p.m.

Job Location Khliehriat, Meghalaya

Walk-in-date 11th October 2022

Eligibility

Graduation in Law.

Work Experience: 3 Years experience in Child Welfare Activities/ Knowledge in Computer Operation & Counseling Skills.

Selection and Application Process

Application in standard form may be submitted to the office of the District Social Welfare Officer, Khliehriat for screening on or before the 3rd October 2022. The interview will be held on 11th October 2022 at 09:00 AM in the Deputy Commissioner's Office Conference Hall, Khliehriat.



Candidates should bring all relevant documents/certificates in original and certified copy (E.g. Mark sheets, certificates from Matriculation onwards, Birth Certificates issued by the competent authority, Experience Certificates, etc. for verification on the day of the Interview.

All candidates are to reach the office premises at 8:00 AM Sharp for registration which will be closed at 9: AM Sharp. Application duly filled in should be accompanied by attested copies of all testimonials. Two recent passport-size photographs of the applicant should be attached to the application form.

The self-stamped envelope containing the application form should clearly Supervise as "Application for the post of (name of post ……..)



