Jobs Assam: Electronics Corporation of India Limited Job Notification 2022

Electronics Corporation of India Limited is looking for dynamic, experienced and result-oriented personnel for the post of Apprenticeship vacancy. Post Details, Salary Scale Given below:-

Electronics Corporation of India Limited Job Openings

About ECIL Job Requirement Details

Post Name ITI Trade Apprenticeship

Job Location Hyderabad

No.of Posts 284

Salary Rs.7,700 - Rs.8,050 Per Month

Last Date 12/09/2022

Website ecil.co.in

Qualification & Eligibility Criteria for Apprenticeship Vacancy:

Post Name : Apprenticeship

Qualifications : ITI Pass Certificate i.e. NCVT certificate in the respective Trade.



How to Apply for ECIL Job Openings 2022:

Eligible candidates have to apply on‐line by visiting website i.e. www.apprenticeshipindia.gov.in

Selection Process for Apprenticeship Job Vacancy:

The Selection Process will be based on Interview



