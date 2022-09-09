Jobs Assam: Electronics Corporation of India Limited Job Notification 2022

Jobs Assam
Electronics Corporation of India Limited is looking for dynamic, experienced and result-oriented personnel for the post of Apprenticeship vacancy. Post Details, Salary Scale Given below:-
Electronics Corporation of India Limited Job Openings
About ECIL Job Requirement Details
Post Name ITI Trade Apprenticeship
Job Location Hyderabad
No.of Posts 284
Salary Rs.7,700 - Rs.8,050 Per Month
Last Date 12/09/2022
Website ecil.co.in
Qualification & Eligibility Criteria for Apprenticeship Vacancy:
Post Name : Apprenticeship
Qualifications : ITI Pass Certificate i.e. NCVT certificate in the respective Trade.
How to Apply for ECIL Job Openings 2022:
Eligible candidates have to apply on‐line by visiting website i.e. www.apprenticeshipindia.gov.in
Selection Process for Apprenticeship Job Vacancy:
The Selection Process will be based on Interview