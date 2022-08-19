Jobs

Jobs Assam: Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) Recruitment Notification 2022

Jobs Assam: Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has recently sought a job notification for the recruitment of a Auditor Vacancy.
Jobs Assam
Jobs Assam Jobs Assam
Pinku Das

Jobs Assam

Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has recently sought a job notification for the recruitment of a Auditor Vacancy. Desirous candidates can check all the job details of no of posts, age limit, salary, qualification, etc prescribed below:

Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) Job Openings

About Job Requirement Details

Post Name Auditor

Posts 32

Location All India

Salary Rs.9300-34800/- Per Month

Last Date 27/09/2022

Age Not Mentioned

Application Fees N/A

Educational Qualification for Employees' Provident Fund Organisation Job Vacancy:

Jobs Asaam
Jobs AsaamJobs Assam

How to Apply for Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) Job Openings:
The candidate that is interested and fulfills all the eligibility are required to apply through the prescribed application form. The Applicant needs to send the application form along with relevant documents to EPFO, Head Office, Sh. Mohit Shekhar, Regional Provident Fund Commissioner (HRM), Bhavishya Nidhi Bhawan, 14 Bhikaijicarma Place, New Delhi – 110066


Jobs
Jobs Assam

Related Stories

No stories found.
Pratidin Time
www.pratidintime.com