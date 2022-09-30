Jobs Assam: Faith Foundation Shillong Recruitment 2022

Jobs Assam
Faith Foundation Shillong invites eligible candidates for the post of Program Lead (Part-Time). More details about the recruitment are provided below.
Faith Foundation Job Opening
Name of Post Program Lead (Part-Time)
No.of Vacancy 01
Salary Negotiable and based on experience
Job Location Shillong
Last date 8th October 2022
Experience and Qualification Requirement
Prior experience in managerial positions are welcome to apply
6 – 10 years' experience working with children and child rights related issues.
Preferably Master Degree in social work or development studies.
How to apply for Faith Foundation Recruitment
Interested and eligible candidates may send a cover letter with your CV to contactffshg@gmail.com