Jobs Assam: Faith Foundation Shillong Recruitment 2022

Faith Foundation Shillong invites eligible candidates for the post of Program Lead (Part-Time). More details about the recruitment are provided below.

Faith Foundation Job Opening

Name of Post Program Lead (Part-Time)

No.of Vacancy 01

Salary Negotiable and based on experience

Job Location Shillong

Last date 8th October 2022

Experience and Qualification Requirement

Prior experience in managerial positions are welcome to apply

6 – 10 years' experience working with children and child rights related issues.

Preferably Master Degree in social work or development studies.

How to apply for Faith Foundation Recruitment

Interested and eligible candidates may send a cover letter with your CV to contactffshg@gmail.com

