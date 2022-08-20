Jobs Assam: Fishery Department Recruitment 2022

Jobs Assam
Assam Public Service Commission has released an employment notification for the recruitment of 32 Fishery Development Officer & Allied Cadre vacancy under Fishery Department, Govt. of Assam.
Desirous candidates can check all the job details of no of posts, age limit, salary, qualification, etc prescribed below:
Fishery Department Job Opening
Name of Post Fishery Development Officer
No.of Vacancy 32
Category-wise vacancy: UR: 13
OBC/ MOBC: 09
SC: 2
STP: 03
STH:02
EWS: 03
Salary PB- 4, Rs. 30,000/- to 1,10,000/-
Grade Pay: Rs. 12,700/-
Age limit The candidates should not be
less than 21 years of age and
not more than 38 years of
age as on 01/01/2022.
Age Relaxation: The category-wise age relaxation is
as mentioned below.
SC/ ST: By 5 years OBC/
MOBC: By 3 years PWBD: By 10
years
Job Location Assam
Last date 22-Sept-2022
Eligibility Criteria of Fishery Department Recruitment Residentship:
(i) The candidate must be a permanent resident of Assam.
(ii) The candidates must produce PRC issued in Assam for educational purpose/ Voter ID/ Employment Exchange Registration Certificate as proof of residency along with application form.
Educational Qualification
B.F.Sc. Degree from any College/University recognized by I.C.A.R. or D.F.Sc. or Master of Science (Fisheries) from C.I.F.E., Mumbai or any other institute of I.C.A.R.
Application Fee:
General/EWS: 285.40
SC/ST/OBC/MOBC: 185.40
BPL: 35.40 PWBD: 35.40
Payment mode: Online
Last Date for payment of fees: 24/09/2022