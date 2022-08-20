Jobs Assam: Fishery Department Recruitment 2022

Jobs Assam

Assam Public Service Commission has released an employment notification for the recruitment of 32 Fishery Development Officer & Allied Cadre vacancy under Fishery Department, Govt. of Assam.

Desirous candidates can check all the job details of no of posts, age limit, salary, qualification, etc prescribed below:

Fishery Department Job Opening

Name of Post Fishery Development Officer

No.of Vacancy 32

Category-wise vacancy: UR: 13

OBC/ MOBC: 09

SC: 2

STP: 03

STH:02

EWS: 03

Salary PB- 4, Rs. 30,000/- to 1,10,000/-

Grade Pay: Rs. 12,700/-

Age limit The candidates should not be

less than 21 years of age and

not more than 38 years of

age as on 01/01/2022.

Age Relaxation: The category-wise age relaxation is

as mentioned below.

SC/ ST: By 5 years OBC/

MOBC: By 3 years PWBD: By 10

years

Job Location Assam

Last date 22-Sept-2022

Eligibility Criteria of Fishery Department Recruitment Residentship:

(i) The candidate must be a permanent resident of Assam.

(ii) The candidates must produce PRC issued in Assam for educational purpose/ Voter ID/ Employment Exchange Registration Certificate as proof of residency along with application form.

Educational Qualification

B.F.Sc. Degree from any College/University recognized by I.C.A.R. or D.F.Sc. or Master of Science (Fisheries) from C.I.F.E., Mumbai or any other institute of I.C.A.R.

Application Fee:

General/EWS: 285.40

SC/ST/OBC/MOBC: 185.40

BPL: 35.40 PWBD: 35.40

Payment mode: Online

Last Date for payment of fees: 24/09/2022









