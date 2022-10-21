Jobs Assam: GMCH Assam Recruitment 2022

Jobs Assam

Gauhati Medical College is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Senior Embryologist and Junior Embryologist under IVF Centre purely on temporary and contractual basis. Desirous candidates can check all the job details of no of posts, age limit, salary, qualification, etc prescribed below:

Name of Post Senior & Junior Embryologist

No.of Vacancy 02

Salary As Per Norms

Job Location Guwahati, Assam

Walk-in-date 29-Oct-2022

Official Website gmchassam.gov.in

Educational Qualification

As per GMCH Assam official notification candidate should have completed M.Sc in Clinical Embryology/ PG Biotechnology/ Life Sciences from any of the recognized board or University.

Selection Procedure

A walk-in-interview will be held on 29th October 2022 in Office Chamber, Prof. & HOD of Obstetrics & Gynaecology, Gauhati Medical College & Hospital, Guwahati-32. Reporting time for the interview is 12 PM.

How to apply for GMCH Assam Recruitment

Interested and eligible candidates can appear for Walk-in-interview along with required documents(as mentioned in official notification) at the below address Office Chamber, Prof & HOD of Obst & Gynaecology, GMCH, Guwahati-32 on 29-Oct-2022

