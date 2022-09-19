Jobs Assam: Gauhati University Recruitment 2022

Jobs Assam

Gauhati University is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Research Assistant. Desirous candidates can check all the job details of no of posts, age limit, salary, qualification, etc prescribed below:



Gauhati University Job Opening

Name of Post Research Assistant

No.of Vacancy 01

Name of Project Design and development of a

deep learning based technique

for detection of pneumonia from

radiological chest X-ray images to

augment the healthcare services in

North East India

Salary Rs. 31,000/- per month

Age limit The age of the candidate is not less than

21 years and not more than 35 years. Job Loation Guwahati, Assam

Last date September 26, 2022



Qualification

MSc in Electronics and Communication Technology. Candidate with knowledge of deep learning will be given preference.

How to apply

Candidates can send their applications to Dr. Kumaresh Sarmah, Principal Investigator, Dept. of ECT, Gauhati University, Guwahati via email to kumaresh@gauhati.ac.in within September 26, 2022



