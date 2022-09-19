Jobs Assam: Gauhati University Recruitment 2022

Jobs Assam
Gauhati University is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Research Assistant. Desirous candidates can check all the job details of no of posts, age limit, salary, qualification, etc prescribed below:
Gauhati University Job Opening
Name of Post Research Assistant
No.of Vacancy 01
Name of Project Design and development of a
deep learning based technique
for detection of pneumonia from
radiological chest X-ray images to
augment the healthcare services in
North East India
Salary Rs. 31,000/- per month
Age limit The age of the candidate is not less than
21 years and not more than 35 years. Job Loation Guwahati, Assam
Last date September 26, 2022
Qualification
MSc in Electronics and Communication Technology. Candidate with knowledge of deep learning will be given preference.
How to apply
Candidates can send their applications to Dr. Kumaresh Sarmah, Principal Investigator, Dept. of ECT, Gauhati University, Guwahati via email to kumaresh@gauhati.ac.in within September 26, 2022