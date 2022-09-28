Jobs Assam: Gauhati University Recruitment 2022

Jobs Assam
Gauhati University is now hiring qualified candidates for the post of Teaching Associate. Desirous candidates can check all the job details of no of posts, age limit, salary, qualification, etc prescribed below
Gauhati University Job Opening
Name of Post Office Peon
No.of Vacancy 02
Salary Rs. 23,000/- per month
Job Location Guwahati, Assam
Walk-in-date September 29, 2022
Qualification
MA / MSc in Psychology, NET qualified (as per UGC norms)
Selection Procedure
A walk-in-interview will be held on September 29, 2022 from 11:30 AM onwards in the Conference room of the Secretary, University Classes, Gauhati University Campus.
How to apply
Candidates should bring their applications with an updated Curriculum Vitae (CV) with relevant original certifrcates/documents and a set of self-attested copies of the certificates